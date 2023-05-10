Google Home app will fully support legacy Nest Cam starting in July

Almost two years after effectively sealing the fate of the Nest app, Google is finally bringing its older Nest Cams into the Google Home app alongside new models.

When Google introduced its first new Nest hardware in 2021, it came with the frustration that new devices would only work within the Google Home app, separate from previous devices. This led to a lot of frustration among users with mixed ecosystems.

Soon, that will finally be fixed, as Google today previewed that legacy Nest Cam devices will be moving to the Google Home app.

Starting in July, Google will give users the option to “transfer” Nest Cams to the Google Home app, starting with specific models. The Nest Cam Indoor (1st Gen) will be first in line for the transition, followed by Nest Cam Outdoor (1st Gen). There’s no specific date attached at this point, but Google has previewed support, with the functionality having been shown to members of the press earlier this month showing that cameras can be transferred to the Home app from the Nest app in a matter of a few minutes.

In a briefing with 9to5Google and other members of the press, Google couldn’t directly confirm plans for Nest Cam IQ or Nest Hub Max cameras to move out of the Nest app, only that it plans to move “as many” cameras as possible. Google also didn’t mention if cameras can be moved back to the Nest app, but we’ll be asking Google for clarification on that matter.

At I/O 2023, Google also announced that the new Google Home app would be widely released starting this week. That update brings a Nest app-like interface for Nest Cam products released after 2021.

More on Google Home: