 Skip to main content

Abode gets direct Nest integration as Google abandons its security system

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 2 2023 - 7:00 am PT
2 Comments
abode google nest

Following the shutdown of the “Works with Nest” program, Abode is now unveiling a new partnership between Google Nest and its home security systems that allows for using Nest products from the Abode app and integrate the products with routines.

Abode is a company that offers DIY home security systems, much like Google’s old Nest Secure system, or similar systems from SimpliSafe, Arlo, and more. The brand offered deep integration with Google Nest in the past, but had to rebuild using Google’s new Nest Device Access program API.

This new integration allows Google Nest products to not only integrate with Abode, but also work directly within the Abode app. This works for both cameras and thermostats, regardless of generation. You’ll be able to use modern cameras with old ones, and even the older thermostat, too. The full list of compatible gear includes:

  • Google Nest Cameras
    • Legacy Nest Cam
    • Google Nest Hub Max (has camera)
    • Legacy Nest Doorbell
    • Google Nest Cam – indoor/wired
    • Google Nest Cam – indoor/outdoor wireless (battery)
    • Google Nest Cam – with floodlights
    • Google Nest Doorbell, wired
    • Google Nest Doorbell, wireless (battery)
  • Google Nest Thermostats
    • Nest Learning Thermostat
    • Nest Thermostat

In action, this allows customers to see live video from Nest cameras in the Abode app, and use the Thermostat not only to control the climate, but even for routines in conjunction with other Abode gear. A few screenshots of the integration can be seen below:

This new integration starts rolling out today to Abode customers.

Abode’s home security systems start at $279, though you’ll often find sales. It comes at a perfect time, as Google has just pulled the plug on its Nest Secure system.

More on Google Nest:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Nest

Google Nest
Abode

Abode

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.