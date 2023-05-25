Pixel Tablet gets a ‘Made for Google’ stand to adjust the dock’s angle

The Google Pixel Tablet is set to launch in a few weeks with a focus on being used as a smart home hub. To make that a bit more useful, a Made for Google partner has just launched a new Pixel Tablet stand to let users adjust the dock’s angle.

The speaker dock for the Pixel Tablet is Google’s big feature for this device, and it’s admittedly looking quite great. But, notably, that dock locks the tablet into a single angle, meaning that an unfortunately placed overhead light or reflection could wreak havoc with the viewing experience.

That’s the inspiration behind Wasserstein’s new Pixel Tablet stand. The special stand grips onto the Pixel Tablet’s dock and gives you the option to adjust the angle of the tablet’s display. The stand can adjust the vertical viewing angle by up to 40 degrees, which can even put it so the tablet’s display is pretty much vertical.

Wasserstein has offered this sort of design for Google’s past smart displays, including Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Personally, I’ve used them for each device, and they’ve held up quite well over time. The added flexibility is incredibly useful, especially in the kitchen.

The Wasserstein Adjustable Stand for Pixel Tablet is set to ship in July, a few weeks after the Pixel Tablet’s own shipping date. The stand has a typical price of $40, but is discounted to $25 during pre-sale.

