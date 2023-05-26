 Skip to main content

Pixel At a Glance will show ridesharing status

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 26 2023 - 8:07 am PT
2 Comments

As we first spotted last July, At a Glance will now show “Ridesharing” status on your Pixel’s lockscreen.

A new “Ridesharing” toggle was just added to the main At a Glance settings list: “Show the status of your ride.” It will also appear at the top of the Pixel Launcher, with the idea being that it will save you from having to open the app or opening the notification shade. 

The last time we checked this will show how far out a car is to your position, with Lyft and Uber being supported. We haven’t been able to test out this new Rideshare At a Glance capability yet, with the toggle appearing on just one of our Pixel devices today.

At a Glance already shows delivery and pickup status from “Food and household orders.” The main settings list is now up to 10 toggles, thus matching the secondary “See more features” list.

Pixel At a Glance rideshare

This comes as iOS last year introduced support for Live Activities that show similar information but in a more visually appealing manner. 

Looking ahead, At a Glance is also working on loud sound alerts and shortcuts to airport and other transit schedules. As seen with Rideharing, there’s usually a long period between first appearance and a capability going live. 

More on At a Glance:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Pixel Launcher

Pixel Launcher

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com