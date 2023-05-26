Pixel At a Glance will show ridesharing status

As we first spotted last July, At a Glance will now show “Ridesharing” status on your Pixel’s lockscreen.

A new “Ridesharing” toggle was just added to the main At a Glance settings list: “Show the status of your ride.” It will also appear at the top of the Pixel Launcher, with the idea being that it will save you from having to open the app or opening the notification shade.

The last time we checked this will show how far out a car is to your position, with Lyft and Uber being supported. We haven’t been able to test out this new Rideshare At a Glance capability yet, with the toggle appearing on just one of our Pixel devices today.

At a Glance already shows delivery and pickup status from “Food and household orders.” The main settings list is now up to 10 toggles, thus matching the secondary “See more features” list.

This comes as iOS last year introduced support for Live Activities that show similar information but in a more visually appealing manner.

Looking ahead, At a Glance is also working on loud sound alerts and shortcuts to airport and other transit schedules. As seen with Rideharing, there’s usually a long period between first appearance and a capability going live.

More on At a Glance: