Pixel Launcher search tweaking the Google Messages shortcut

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 3 2023 - 3:41 pm PT
Back in December, Google rolled out a unified Pixel Launcher search experience, and a small tweak now sees a different Messages shortcut.

Previously, like most items in the Pixel Launcher’s “From your apps” section, the Messages shortcut would display recent conversations in list form with up to three contacts appearing. Google is now testing an almost carousel-like approach that’s more compact and efficient.

This side-by-side design features larger profile avatars, though names are smaller and sometimes truncated. You can access it by searching “Messages” in the Pixel Launcher search bar. We’re only seeing this change on one Pixel device (Android 13 QPR2) that we checked this evening.

Meanwhile, Google recently changed Assistant settings so that the “At a Glance” menu item opens the newer Pixel Launcher page first. To access the preferences housed in the Google app, which is where you find Cross Device Timer, scroll down for “See more features.”

Hopefully, the eventual plan is to combine the two lists on Pixel phones.

