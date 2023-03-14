At a Glance preps shortcuts to airport and transit schedules

With this month’s March Feature Drop, Google finally rolled out Cross Device Timers on Pixel phones. At a Glance is now readying a pair of location proximity features when you’re near an airport or transit station.

Today, At a Glance uses “Flights from Gmail” to show “Travel” information, like which baggage claim to go to after landing.

Google app 14.11, currently in beta, reveals work on “Near Airport” to “See Arrivals Schedule.” When you’re close to an airport (e.g., to pick somebody up), At a Glance might show a simple shortcut that takes you to an airport’s Arrivals page. This could be as simple as linking to the airport’s website, or partnering with a third-party service.

<string name=”assistant_at_airport”>Near Airport</string> <string name=”assistant_airport_subtitle”>See Arrivals Schedule</string>

There’s also “Near Transit Station” today to “See Arrival and Departure times.” At a Glance could detect when you’re near a bus or train stop to surface the appropriate schedule. This could just be a shortcut to the existing capability in Google Maps.

Another possibility is that Google will directly show the next arrival/departure, but the existing At a Glance UI is not well suited for that. It would also be hard to determine what to show if there are multiple lines.

<string name=”assistant_at_transit_station”>Near Transit Station</string> <string name=”assistant_transit_station_subtitle”>See Arrival and Departure times</string>

