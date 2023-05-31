 Skip to main content

Samsung app update teases incoming Android 14 beta and new Material You colors

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 31 2023 - 6:56 am PT
Android 14 is still in development but chugging along on Pixel phones and select other devices. Behind the scenes, though, Samsung is also working up Android 14, which is expected to be called One UI 6.0, and a recent app update is giving some hints on the company’s progress.

As spotted by Tarun Vats on Twitter, an update to the Samsung Calculator directly offers some hints at Samsung’s work on Android 14.

The update’s changelog, seemingly since removed from the Galaxy Store, mentions that the app now supports Android 14’s API level. The timing here suggests that Samsung’s earliest Android 14 releases may not be too far away, but there’s no indication on when at this point. One UI 5’s early betas launched in early August 2022.

The changelog also hints that Samsung’s take on Material You – Color Palette – will get at least one new option in One UI 6. It’s not clear what that option might be, but we previously reported that Android 14 would add a new “Fidelity” style that brings out bold colors. It could be that Samsung is adopting that style too.

Samsung has also confirmed, with Google, that its Android 14 builds will also focus on improving the handling of background apps, a long-standing problem with the company’s software.

