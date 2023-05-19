 Skip to main content

Report: Samsung Galaxy phones no longer considering switch from Google to Bing

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 19 2023 - 11:29 am PT
Back in April, it was reported that Samsung was considering switching from Google to Bing as its default search engine on Galaxy phones, but now, that appears to no longer be the case.

The Wall Street Journal today reports that Samsung has “suspended” an internal review that was considering the company’s switch from Google to Bing as its default search provider for the Samsung Internet browser.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, has suspended an internal review that had explored replacing Google with Bing on its mobile devices, the people said. The potential switch would have swapped out Google as the go-to search engine on Samsung’s “Internet” web-browsing app, which comes preinstalled on the South Korean company’s smartphones.

Notably, this wouldn’t see Google replaced in areas that the company requires on Android, such as the homescreen search widget, but only in areas solely under Samsung’s control. Still, it would have been a strong move by Samsung and a very clear win for Microsoft’s Bing, with the search engine being in a prominent location in front of hundreds of millions of smartphone buyers.

Apparently, the reasoning for Samsung to suspend the switch is due to concerns about how the switch would be perceived both by the market and by Google, which is a key partner for Samsung. However, the door isn’t fully closed on a potential future where Samsung works with Bing, though.

