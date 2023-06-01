It’s now the ‘Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga’ as Google makes German marketing push

The NBA Playoffs were “Presented by Google Pixel” this year and Google is now continuing that marketing strategy in Germany with football (soccer) and the Frauen-Bundesliga.

“Google Pixel” is now the “Naming Rights Partner” of Frauen-Bundesliga, or women’s soccer in Germany. The partnership between Google and the German Football Association (DFB) was announced today. This will last four years/seasons and begin on July 1, 2023.

The ‘G’ logo and “Google Pixel” will be on the jersey sleeves of all clubs, as well as appearing in stadiums. This could help boost the number of Pixel phones sold in the country.

The digital presence of Google Pixel will also play a central role. The partnership includes extensive digital activation rights that enable integration into fans’ Matchday experiences and the creation of high-quality content related to the women’s Bundesliga. As part of this landmark partnership, Google Pixel will not only increase the visibility of the women’s Bundesliga, but also support the competition by providing innovative solutions for fans and the football community at large.

This partnership follows another last week where Google and Pixel became an official partner of the German women’s national football team. This three-year partnership spans advertising and signage.

CEO Sundar Pichai made an appearance at that event: “I’ve been a football fan since I was a child. That’s why I’ve been excited to see how women’s football has developed over the past few years. The passion of Germans for football has contributed a lot to this. We’re delighted We are very pleased to enter into a three-year partnership with the German Football Association, under which Google will become the official partner of the women’s national team with Google Pixel. We will work together with the DFB to further promote women’s football in Germany.”

Excited to have the German Football Association @DFB @DFB_Frauen join #TeamPixel! Proud to support the German Women's National Team and look forward to working together to increase visibility for women's sports. (And thanks for letting me score a goal today:) ⚽ pic.twitter.com/J7rRxZ9xm3 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 25, 2023

