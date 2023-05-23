Here’s the Google Pixel Tablet in an unannounced shade of black

We reported in mid-April that the Pixel Tablet was coming in four colors. Google only announced three at I/O 2023, and here’s the Pixel Tablet in its fourth hue: black.

The Pixel Tablet is currently available for pre-order in Porcelain (beige), Rose (light pink), and Hazel (dark green). The first two colors have white frames, which Google previously said was more “smart-home-friendly.” Hazel pairs a more slimming black perimeter with a dark green rear.

The fourth color has the same black bezel paired with a dark gray case that feels like “Charcoal” per Google’s usual naming scheme.

It’s not clear why Google didn’t announce this black Pixel Tablet or if it still plans to at this point. (This shade made it pretty far along in the launch process to get official assets.) Hazel should be enough for those who prefer darker electronics, but the fourth color would still be a nice option.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear if Google will make a new Charging Speaker Dock color, as the Porcelain tablet was just bundled with the Rose stand. A Hazel dock would suffice for the fourth Pixel Tablet shade. Another unknown is whether Google will make a Pixel Tablet Case in black, though this is slightly more likely.

The Pixel Tablet hits store shelves on June 20 in 11 countries: US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan, and Australia. A 128GB Pixel Tablet costs $499, while 256GB sets you back $100 more (and isn’t available in Rose).

