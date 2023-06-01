Motorola’s new Razr foldables are official and already on sale… in China

Following lots of leaks and teasers, Motorola just announced the latest generation of the Razr foldable with the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra going official in China.

Through posts on Weibo, Motorola China has offered up the full breakdown of the new Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. This includes much of what we’ve already known – two phones, one with a large outer display and one with a smaller outer panel.

The Razr 40 Ultra is the flagship of the two, with a 3.6-inch 144Hz outer display and a much larger internal display. Another post mentions a weight of 184.5 g. Meanwhile, the Razr 40 has a 6.9-inch inner display, 64MP camera, and a much smaller outer display at 1.47 inches.

Lenovo’s website in China offers further details, even though a lot of it is still lost is translation. The Razr 40 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (or 12/512), and comes in black, blue, or “Extraordinarily Magenta.” Meanwhile, Razr 40 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (or 12/256), and is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. A 4,200 mAh battery, 188.6 g weight, and blue, white, and “Cherry Powder” colors are mentioned. Both devices also have a hinge rated for 400,000 folds.

The Razr 40 Ultra is listed for ¥ 5699 while Razr 40 comes in at ¥ 3999 – around $800 and $500 USD when directly converted. Pre-orders apparently sold out almost immediately.

There’s no word from these posts on Motorola’s plans for the Razr in other countries, but previous teasers suggest a global launch, and there’s a live stream going on YouTube for a launch event in Madrid that mentions 8pm CEST (2pm ET/11am PT).

