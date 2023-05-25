Leaked Motorola ‘Razr Ultra’ ad confirms everything we already knew [Video]

We know pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming Motorola Razr foldable, but a new video is showing it all off in one neat package, along with a new name for the device.

A 44-second video ad for the Motorola Razr leaked last night courtesy of Evan Blass, known as @evleaks, which shows off the foldable from all angles. We can see the large outer cover display, full apps running on it, and the slick overall hardware Motorola has here. It looks stunning, just as it has the many, many times we’ve seen it before today.

The interesting little tidbit from this leak, though, is the name. The ad refers to the foldable as the “Motorola Razr Ultra,” branding we’ve not yet heard. We know the device will be called the “Razr 40 Ultra” internationally, but it was thought to be called the “Razr+” in the United States.

Name confusion aside, though, this still looks like an absolutely killer flip foldable. Motorola has previously confirmed the device will launch on June 1, so we’re only a few short days away at this point.

Beyond the video, Blass also shared a set of images of the new Razr that shows it from every single angle and also explicitly confirms the unsurprising use of a “droplet” style hinge.

