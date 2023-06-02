 Skip to main content

Google’s delightful Material You-inspired Pixel 7a case deserves to live on

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 2 2023 - 5:30 am PT
5 Comments

With the launch of the Pixel 7a earlier this month, Google also released a limited edition case for the new phone that had a touch of Material You and was free with pre-orders. After using it for a bit, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s a crying shame this thing won’t live on for other phones.

The Pixel 7a’s limited edition case was produced by Case-Mate, a Made for Google partner that sells cases, often clear, for all Google Pixel phones. The case itself is built off the Case-Mate Tough Clear Case that’s offered for the rest of Pixel devices. It’s grippy, has some texture on the corners to improve drop protection, and has a good lip around the front to protect the screen on drops. It’s a good case.

But what makes it stand out is the Material You-inspired pattern on the back.

The signature shapes of Android 12 and 13’s Material You design language make up the slightly textured back, all with a wonderful little orange that fades into a blue tint throughout. There’s even a gap to highlight the Google logo on the back of the phone.

It’s a delightful little style, but one that’s already dead.

At this point, the limited edition case is no longer being included with Pixel 7a orders, and Google isn’t selling the case on its own. It’s a product that’s just gone in a flash, and Google doesn’t seem to have any intention of offering otherwise.

It’s a shame because, for one, the state of official Pixel accessories is pretty awful and also because this is just a wonderful design that deserves to live on. I’d love to use this on my Pixel 7 Pro, and I hope that Google also revives it for Pixel 8 later this year. Given that the Pixel Fold skips out on this design, though, my hopes aren’t really high.

RIP

More on Pixel:

Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

