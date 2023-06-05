 Skip to main content

Google Chat adding Smart Compose on the web

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 5 2023 - 1:48 pm PT
We’re expecting a big update to Google Chat in the future, but until then, the existing web app is adding Smart Compose to make writing messages “faster and easier.”

In Gmail and Google Docs, Smart Compose makes it “easier for you to write high-quality emails and content faster.” It’s now coming to Google Chat to “help you communicate with colleagues quicker to move conversations or projects forward more efficiently.”

As you type, suggestions that often complete the sentence (complete with punctuation) will appear. Press the Tab key to accept the offered text. At launch, Smart Compose supports English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian and will join contextual Smart Replies. It’s somewhat strange that this is launching first on the web rather than mobile.

Smart Compose is enabled by default for “all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts,” but you can uncheck “Enable predictive suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop” in Google Chat settings.

The feature is rolling out starting today and will be fully available over the coming weeks.

