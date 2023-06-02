What Google AI features would you pay for?

9to5Google has a rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up to get it early in your inbox, or continue reading 9to5Google Log Out below:

At this stage, Google’s generative AI features are free because they’re in beta and because we’re at the phase where all these companies want people to use their products over those of competitors.

Looking beyond, I’m sure some of the features we have today will end up being paid, if only because AI is computationally expensive to run.

In terms of what will be free, I think the Search Generative Experience (SGE) is the most obvious candidate, given that paid search engines aren’t viable and ads can subsidize the cost.

I think it will be the same for Bard — or whatever its final state ends up being — though the idea of functionality tiers exists, as seen with ChatGPT.

[Tangent: Bard is officially referred to as “an AI experiment by Google.” That made a great deal of sense at launch, but I’m starting to wonder if it will be sticking around. I can very clearly see Google giving “Bard” a new name – maybe it’s rolled into Assistant, which gets a web presence in the process – but the underpinnings of what’s being built out, especially third-party integrations, seem too specific and product-like to just be thrown out.]

With Magic Eraser already available as a paid feature on non-Pixel devices, Magic Editor going down the same route is very obvious. Then there’s Magic Compose in Google Messages. After using it for a week or so, I think it’s fun but not critical. The same could be said of the upcoming gen AI wallpapers on Pixel phones. The justification for both could be that it supports the underlying product – Magic Compose improves RCS, just as AI wallpapers enhance Pixel devices.

Moving on to Workspace, I think mass market features like “Help me write” in Gmail and Docs have to be free from a competitive standpoint. However, tiering could apply here by making the Sidekick panel a premium feature. Other generative AI features, like table creation and data organization in Sheets and image generation in Slides and Meet (for backgrounds), might be locked, given their more advanced nature.

Whatever the breakdown, putting the more premium features behind Google One makes the most sense. If it’s bundled with Google One and extra storage, a very straightforward and obvious proposition, it just becomes a value add. Outside of Workspace, I don’t think Google will have much luck bundling AI features as their own subscription or a per-app unlock.

From 9to5Google

Hands-on: Motorola Razr and Razr+ finally realize the vision of foldable flip phones

You can now set up the Google Tasks Assistant migration

Google Pixel 8 pops up early, won’t include Qi2 wireless charging upgrade

Google Chat’s future might have a new logo and ‘Timeline’ redesign

Review: Motorola Edge+ is no one’s first choice, but maybe it should be

Hands-on: Pixel’s upcoming Dashcam feature is solid but demands accessories

What (else) is happening

Ahead of Pixel Watch 2, Google explains how Fitbit’s cEDA stress tracking sensor works

Google more widely rolling out Fuchsia to 2nd-gen Nest Hub

Wear OS getting new Keep and Spotify Tiles, Google Wallet transit cards

Google app gets ‘Finance Watchlist’ stocks widget on Android [Gallery]

Nest Wifi Pro update fixes speed test issue, improves performance

Google officially stops updating 1st-gen Chromecast from 2013

New Google Weather looks to be a standalone app, integrate with Google Clock

From the rest of 9to5

9to5Mac: Concept: Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset design based on patents, reports, and more

Electrek: Polestar 2’s latest OTA update adds YouTube, plus upgrades to Range Assist and Apple CarPlay