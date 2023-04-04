OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite goes official w/ Snapdragon 695, 108MP camera, more

OnePlus has officially launched the Nord CE 3 Lite as yet another device tackling the mid-range market and coming with some impressive hardware specifications.

As the leaks suggested, the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite comes with a 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with DC Dimming support. The internals hardware consists of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB of internal storage. Other notables include a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support via USB-C is included. Luckily, the 3.5mm headphone jack is available here for wired audio connections where deemed necessary.

The Nord CE 3 Lite camera system includes a 108-megapixel main sensor that is said to be capable of 3x lossless zoom by using the sensor crop. While this won’t replicate dedicated zoom, it is an effective way of achieving a similar zoom effect. A secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor is also included for fake portrait bokeh effects. This is paired with a 16-megapixel selfie sensor within the punch-hole notch.

One of the pain points with any mid-range or low-end smartphone is the update schedule. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite ships with OxygenOS 13.1 pre-installed, which is based on Android 13. OnePlus has stated that the handset will be eligible for two full OS updates, but it’s not clear how long security patches will be offered.

You’ll be able to get the handset in two colors: Pastel Lime and Chromatic Grey. The handset is priced at £299 in the UK and will be available from OnePlus.com and Amazon.co.uk in the coming weeks. OnePlus has also unveiled the Nord Buds 2 alongside the CE 3 Lite.

