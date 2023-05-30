OnePlus 11 gets ‘Marble Odyssey’ variant in India on June 6

The OnePlus 11 is getting a unique new color option in India, as “Marble Odyssey” makes its debut soon.

Launching June 6 in the country, the OnePlus 11’s new “Marble Odyssey” variant is a unique version of the phone that has a stone-like look. OnePlus describes the color saying:

Traveled across an expanse of possibilities that shape each of us into something new, every piece of marble is etched into a timeless design. The first-ever smartphone built from 3D microcrystalline rock is designed to withstand the sands of time, becoming as unique as you.

This new option first showed up in China earlier this year, in that market being called “Jupiter Rock.” It’s not explicitly confirmed these are the same exact variants, but in China OnePlus had touted that this special edition sees each individual phone being slightly different from another.

It’s unclear if the phone would end up carrying a higher price tag if it were sold widely in the country – OnePlus mentions a “chance to win” on its website – but at the very least it’s the same device inside with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, up to 16GB of RAM, and 100W charging.

