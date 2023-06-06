Best cases for the Motorola Edge+ 2023

The Edge+ from Motorola has widely been regarded as a strong competitor in 2023 for best phone. As good as it is, the Android device is slick. Here are some of our favorite case picks for the very slippery Motorola Edge+.

Generally speaking, what tends to happen in the case manufacturer ecosystem is this. Following a device run that ends in poor sales numbers, there’s little anticipation from manufacturers to develop and produce cases for the upcoming generation of that phone.

In the instance of the Motorola Edge series, the 2022 variant did poorly. The device wasn’t up to a lot of user’s standards and just wasn’t a high-selling item. Cut to this year, the 2023 Motorola Edge+ is a huge hit and proves that Motorola has hit a sweet spot. Unfortunately, that means that big and reliable case brands haven’t jumped the gun and released cases for the device since no one could have anticipated a sudden shift in device quality.

Even still, we’ve done some digging and have found some pretty reliable options in terms of protection and cost. Here’s our list of best cases for the Motorola Edge+.

Official Motorola Edge+ silicone case – $20

If any manufacturer is going to make a well-designed case, it’s often going to be the company behind the device itself. Motorola’s official Edge+ case for the 2023 edition is easy on the eyes and comes with a few design elements that work off of the Edge+.

The case is lined with a silicone exterior for a soft, rubbery feel that adds a little grip to the already –hard-to-hold phone. The inside is lined with microfiber to keep the Gorilla Glass Victus rear panel from scratching after a few inserts.

As far as protection goes, the Motorola case does well to handle a couple drops from around 6 feet or less, though I wouldn’t trust it from incredibly high up. The upside to that is that the case offers minimal bulk, which plays into the appeal of the Edge+ in the first place.

The Motorola Edge+ official case comes in several colorways: Black, Daybreak, and Dusk Blue.

Official Motorola Edge+ clear case – $30

Bringing much of the same benefit to the Edge+ as the silicone case from Motorola, the official clear case is a simpler option that shows off a lot of the design elements of the phone. It obviously lacks the microfiber lining on the inside and likely sacrifices a little bit of protection, though it looks really nice on the phone.

Rather than cloth, the inside of the official clear case has a “non-stick” coating that’s meant to protect the rear panel of the device. Other than that, there’s really not much else in the way of features. Motorola claims the same drop protection as the silicone case, which inspires a bit of confidence.

While the clear case is definitely a fine-looking option, it does come in at $30 – $10 more than the silicone variant.

Nakedcellphone Special Ops case

If you’re looking for a unique-looking case that doesn’t mean spending over $20, Nakedcellphone has a nice case for the Edge+ 2023 that fits right into that mold.

Made of TPU rubber, the Special Ops case is a lightweight flexible case that fits snuggly over the Edge+. The rigid texture on the back is fingerprint-resistant, meaning oily fingers won’t smear over the material.

Really, the case from Nakedcellphone is a simple TPU case that protects the device from most drops and impacts. It’s simple in design and comes at a reasonable cost of $15.

Poetic Revolution case

The Revolution case from Poetic has a primary focus on protection, with a dual-layered body. Poetic backs it up with a “Military Grade Drop Test,” though no specifics are detailed.

The Revolution comes with a built-in screen protector that’s completely optional. Inside the box, the company also includes an extra front polycarbonate frame if you want to install your own protector and lock it in. This is a fantastic inclusion that gives the user more choices.

The case is obviously far from minimal but acts as a reliable option for those who want protection over everything else. At $17, it isn’t breaking the bank, either.

Unfortunately, there just aren’t many options out there right now for the Motorola Edge+ 2023. Even with that being the case, the options listed above do well to offer something in the way of those on a budget or who want something with a more premium feel.