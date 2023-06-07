 Skip to main content

Android 14 Beta 3 adds a new charging indicator

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 7 2023 - 3:30 pm PT
0 Comments

Starting with Android 14 Beta 3, Google is adding a new charging indicator for Pixel phones, appearing in the top corner.

Using the “chip” style that’s also employed by phone calls, Android 14 will now show when your phone is charging by way of a status indicator in the top right corner. This new notification shows that your phone is charging and also shows the percentage.

The notification grabs the eye, certainly, though it does feel a little redundant in that placement. That said, showing the percentage is definitely handy if you don’t have that number constantly visible. The percentage will appear whether you have the status bar setting enabled or not.

We’re still digging through Android 14 Beta 3, so stay tuned for more, and get in touch via email or Twitter if you’ve found something we haven’t!

More on Android 14:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 14

Android 14
Android 14 Beta

Android 14 Beta

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.