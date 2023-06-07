Android 14 Beta 3 adds a new charging indicator

Starting with Android 14 Beta 3, Google is adding a new charging indicator for Pixel phones, appearing in the top corner.

Using the “chip” style that’s also employed by phone calls, Android 14 will now show when your phone is charging by way of a status indicator in the top right corner. This new notification shows that your phone is charging and also shows the percentage.

The notification grabs the eye, certainly, though it does feel a little redundant in that placement. That said, showing the percentage is definitely handy if you don’t have that number constantly visible. The percentage will appear whether you have the status bar setting enabled or not.

We’re still digging through Android 14 Beta 3, so stay tuned for more, and get in touch via email or Twitter if you’ve found something we haven’t!

More on Android 14: