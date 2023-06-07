 Skip to main content

Android 14 Beta 3’s new lockscreen shortcuts require a long-press

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 7 2023 - 3:15 pm PT
1 Comment

In the third beta release of Android 14, Google added tweaks to the lockscreen on Pixel devices which includes new shortcuts, but you’ll also now have to long-press the shortcuts to use them, just like on an iPhone.

Lockscreen shortcuts on Android are nothing new, but Android 14 finally gives the current iteration of the idea the ability for users to customize what’s shown. There are now selection choices for the shortcut on the left and on the right, with options such as Google Home controls and Wallet, as well as utilities such as the flashlight, mute, do not disturb, the camera, and more.

Perhaps more interesting than the customization, though, is that Google is tweaking how you use these shortcuts.

While these shortcuts required just a tap in Android 13 and before, they now require a long-press. That’s accompanied by some truly delightful feedback from the Pixel’s haptic motors, which really just makes this feel like an iPhone. Apple’s lockscreen shortcuts work in the same way.

Is that a bad thing? I don’t think so! With the expanded use cases of these shortcuts, adding some confirmation to a press might prevent some accidental touches. The system also does a good job of telling you that you need to long-press, with a tap resulting in a shaking motion (and more haptics) and a message telling you to “Touch and hold.”

We’re still digging through Android 14 Beta 3, so stay tuned for more, and get in touch via email or Twitter if you’ve found something we haven’t!

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

More on Android 14:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.