Android 14 Beta 3’s new lockscreen shortcuts require a long-press

In the third beta release of Android 14, Google added tweaks to the lockscreen on Pixel devices which includes new shortcuts, but you’ll also now have to long-press the shortcuts to use them, just like on an iPhone.

Lockscreen shortcuts on Android are nothing new, but Android 14 finally gives the current iteration of the idea the ability for users to customize what’s shown. There are now selection choices for the shortcut on the left and on the right, with options such as Google Home controls and Wallet, as well as utilities such as the flashlight, mute, do not disturb, the camera, and more.

Perhaps more interesting than the customization, though, is that Google is tweaking how you use these shortcuts.

While these shortcuts required just a tap in Android 13 and before, they now require a long-press. That’s accompanied by some truly delightful feedback from the Pixel’s haptic motors, which really just makes this feel like an iPhone. Apple’s lockscreen shortcuts work in the same way.

Is that a bad thing? I don’t think so! With the expanded use cases of these shortcuts, adding some confirmation to a press might prevent some accidental touches. The system also does a good job of telling you that you need to long-press, with a tap resulting in a shaking motion (and more haptics) and a message telling you to “Touch and hold.”

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

