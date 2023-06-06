 Skip to main content

Samsung tipped to bring dust resistance rating to Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5

Jun 6 2023
Foldable durability is a tough game, but Samsung is apparently finally set to deliver dust resistance in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

Samsung foldables thus far have made important strides in durability. Where the original Galaxy Fold easily succumbed to dust, the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 made some improvements, and then the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 brought a whole new level by delivering water resistance. Now, it seems dust resistance is on the tablet for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

Leaker @chunvn8888 on Twitter claims that Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will be IP58 dust- and water-resistant, up from IPX8 resistance on the Fold 4 and Flip 4. That “5” is important because it’s the first time that Samsung’s foldables have been rated for dust resistance – assuming this number is true in the final product, that is. Previous models have used brushes in the hinge to avoid dust from getting inside, which have proved rather effective, but true dust resistance is a tough job, especially given Samsung’s previous designs always having a gap when the phone is folded.

Most modern smartphones manage IP68 dust and water resistance, but Samsung’s foldables are a bit behind that, likely due to the nature of the moving parts. Still, it’s a step forward.

However, it won’t be an achievement that Samsung gets first. Last week’s reveal of the Motorola Razr and Razr+ brought an IP52 rating to both devices, meaning they’re just as dust resistant while not packing the same level of protection against water. Still, Samsung is beating others, as high-end foldables such as the Huawei Mate X3, Oppo Find N2/Flip, and Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 either have no IP rating at all or IPX8 in the case of Huawei.

Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in July.

