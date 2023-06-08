 Skip to main content

Google Tasks auto-migrating Assistant reminders, Pixel At a Glance doesn’t open app

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 8 2023 - 11:06 am PT
Last week, Google started letting users migrate away from Assistant Reminders to Google Tasks and is now starting the automatic transfer for Workspace users, with personal accounts following soon.

This automatic migration is starting for Google Workspace users from today onwards. If you want to invoke it manually, visit assistant.google.com/reminders/move or open any Calendar event and click “Turn my reminders into tasks now.” Google Assistant will also prompt you to move after creating an old-style reminder. 

Google Workspace admins are advised of the following:

Enterprise users can export old Reminders data before June 2022 using Google Takeout (if enabled).

Meanwhile, Google says free accounts “will begin to automatically migrate in June 2023” in a rather fast-paced transition for the company.

Since the voluntary switch went live, Pixel owners have noticed how while Google Tasks appears in At a Glance, tapping does not open the Android app. Rather, you get the webpage version that’s a bit clunky. Hopefully, Google will change this behavior in a future update.

Intended to “create a single experience for managing to-dos across Google,” migrating lets you use Assistant voice commands to create and see tasks. You’ll use the Google Tasks mobile app on Android, iOS, and the side panel of Workspace websites going forward, with new features like different lists and starring. There’s also: assistant.google.com/tasks.

