 Skip to main content

You can now set up the Google Tasks Assistant migration

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 1 2023 - 8:22 am PT
0 Comments

As previewed last September, Google Tasks is replacing Reminders and getting Assistant integration. Google is now more widely rolling out the ability to switch over and complete the migration.

Assistant Reminders are being fully replaced by Google Tasks, which is available as a dedicated mobile (Android + iOS) app and in the sidebar of Workspace websites, like Gmail, Drive, and Docs. This experience is more modern with support for creating different lists, starring, and attaching emails. 

Google Tasks is also fully integrated into Google Calendar, with the ability to create and see them alongside events. There will also be a shortcut in the Google app’s account menu. One more place you’re able to access reminders is on assistant.google.com/tasks. Moving forward, Tasks will be available in the upcoming Google Calendar for Wear OS app.

More importantly, you’ll be able to use “Hey Google” voice commands like “remind me to,” “set a reminder,” and other permutations to create reminders that are saved to Google Tasks.

Google Tasks Assistant
Google Tasks Assistant

You’ll be alerted about these Google Tasks reminders on all your devices like before, including on Smart Displays and speakers. 

This migration will let you move existing Reminders into Google Tasks, with the old list/experience and creation points no longer available afterwards. 

Some users have been able to migrate since March, but the transition is now going live for more users, especially in the US.

How to set-up

To set this up, creating any reminder in Google Assistant will show a “See reminders in Google Tasks” card at the top of the screen. Alternatively, visit assistant.google.com/reminders/move directly.

“Start setup” will explain the transition and prompt you to move any existing Assistant Reminders, with the total noted, into Google Tasks. The company notes that “reminders created in Google Keep won’t be turned into tasks. You can still manage them in Keep.”

Google Tasks Assistant
Google Tasks Assistant
Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is…
Google Tasks

Google Tasks

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com