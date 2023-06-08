OnePlus Pad to capture a surprisingly big slice of the tablet market, report claims

The OnePlus Pad made its debut last month as a solid Android tablet, and apparently, that’s might be enough for the Pad to grab a slice of the tablet market.

In a recent Counterpoint Research study, it’s been estimated that OnePlus will capture 1.1% of the global premium tablet market. OnePlus shared that statistic from the report via email, along with a quote from Counterpoint’s NA CEO Robin Liu:

2023 is shaping up to be a strong year for OnePlus. This research supports our push to deliver a best-in-class device ecosystem, particularly as the OnePlus Pad delivers on all key areas that encourage consumer adoption. Overcoming industry-wide market volatility is never easy, but our product leadership, strong partnerships, and broadening product portfolio, cements us as a go-to brand for consumers. We will continue our mission in providing innovative technologies and delivering the best possible devices to an even wider consumer base.

Really, there are two ways of looking at this. On the one hand, 1.1% is a shockingly big slice of even the premium tablet market alone.

But, on the other hand, this is also a market that’s been begging for more competitors. Really, only Apple and Samsung have been competing on premium tablets, with Apple absolutely dominating. In a previous Counterpoint report from 2021, Apple made up nearly 40% of the tablet market as a whole, even including the huge market for budget options. Grabbing a 1.1% slice with a tablet that’s more affordable than Samsung’s offerings and has better integration with Android phones than an iPad isn’t a huge shock, but it’s certainly good news for OnePlus. Notably, no specific sales numbers were shared.

The OnePlus Pad is available now from OnePlus.com for $449, with optional folio keyboard and stylus accessories starting at $99.

