Google TV gets even more free streaming channels, but only on TCL

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 9 2023 - 12:38 pm PT
1 Comment
tcl google tv

Free live TV has become especially popular in recent months, with a huge number of free channels built into Google TV. Now, TCL is adding even more free channels to its Google TV (and Roku TV) sets through new partnerships.

In a press release today, TCL announced a partnership with Cineverse which will bring the free live TV provider’s “full lineup” to both Google TV and Roku TV sets from TCL. Cineverse offers “dozens” of live channels and over 10,000 on-demand movies and TV show episodes.

Cineverse will offer TCL users access to the Company’s full portfolio of 30 streaming brands and FAST channels including content curated from Cineverse, the company’s flagship streaming service. Having recently launched in September 2022, Cineverse offers dozens of FAST channels alongside over twelve thousand movies and TV episodes available on demand for free. All this will be available starting later this year on new TCL devices released within the U.S.

On top of that, TCL also inked a deal with Xumo to bring 55 more free, ad-supported live channels to the company’s TVs.

With the other 800+ channels that are available through Google TV and partners such as Plex, Pluto, and more, TCL’s Google TVs are quickly becoming the single best place to get your fill of free content. There’s no word on how these latest channels will be accessible on TCL’s TVs, but it seems possible it could be through a TCL app.

