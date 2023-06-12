 Skip to main content

Google Meet adds support for dedicated whiteboard cameras, like the Logitech Scribe

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 12 2023 - 11:16 am PT
Since most companies can’t afford a Jamboard, Series One Board 65, or other large touchscreens, Google Meet hardware is adding support for whiteboard cameras, starting with the Logitech Scribe.

Google Meet is adding support for the “whiteboard camera” category of hardware. It’s basically a dedicated lens that’s pointed at a physical whiteboard so that “remote meeting participants will be able to see what is being drawn on a meeting room whiteboard.” It’s an affordable low-fi solution that more than works.

In the case of the Logitech Scribe, you get a lamp-like structure that extends from the wall with a cylindrical-shaped camera at the end. This is the first certified device with additional partnerships being explored. 

Using a whiteboard during a brainstorming session is a great way to problem solve as a group. However in today’s hybrid work environment, it can be difficult for those attending a meeting in-person to collaborate with their remote colleagues on a whiteboard. 

Conference rooms with dedicated touch controllers will have a new “Whiteboard camera” presentation option to start the feed.

  • Available to all Google Workspace customers with Google Meet hardware kits with touch controller support and Google Meet hardware devices that have not yet reached their auto-update expiration date.
Google Meet whiteboard camera

