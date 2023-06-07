‘Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise’ hits pre-order for businesses

At I/O 2023 last month, Google announced “Duet AI” as the branding for generative AI features in Workspace. It’s now available to pre-order for Workspace Enterprise customers and other large businesses.

Described as a new offering, “Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise” is aimed at:

Helping you write and refine content in Gmail and Google Docs

Creating original images from text, right within Google Slides

Turning ideas into action and data into insights with Google Sheets

Helping to foster more meaningful connections in Google Meet

Keeping you in the flow of work with AI building blocks in Docs

Duet AI encompasses the “Help me write” feature in Gmail and Google Docs, data organization and table creation in Sheets, and image generation in Slides and Meet (for custom video backgrounds). The company also previously mentioned automatic note taking during Meet calls.

Some of these features have been in testing through Workspace Labs, with Google noting that hundreds of thousands of users enrolled in the preview. The company also said it incorporated feedback from thousands of organizations.

As of today, Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise is available for pre-order. Businesses can “express interest” in pre-ordering via this form. General availability “in all regions where Workspace is sold” is coming “later this year.”

Google says it will “have more information to share on availability for small business, education, and consumer users in the coming months.”

9to5Google’s Take

Unsurprising, Google will be charging for generative AI features, which are computationally intensive, rather than just making it available as part of existing Workspace tiers. It remains to be seen how that will translate to free personal accounts, but Google One is a likely candidate. If you pay for 2+ TB of storage, you already get Google Workspace Premium for additional Meet features, like no time limits. Additionally, there’s also Google Workspace Individual for features like mailings lists and Calendar bookings.