Google Meet readies ‘On-the-Go’ mode to minimize distractions while walking

Google Meet is working on a new “On-the-Go” mode that’s designed to make it safer and easier to stay in a video call while walking.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

While it would be ideal for all important video calls to take place while all participants are safely seated (or at least stationary), busy work schedules and a need to exercise often lead to some people joining a meeting while walking. In those instances, Google Meet’s current UI on mobile devices can be distracting and a bit clumsy, potentially making your walk unsafe, as you should be aware of your surroundings.

To directly address that, Google Meet is preparing to launch a new “On-the-Go” mode for video calls. From the feature’s icon and its introductory text, it’s clear that this is designed for walking meetings.

Once it becomes available, there will be two ways to switch to On-the-Go mode. If Google Meet detects (using your phone’s motion sensors) that you’re walking, you’ll be given a prompt to switch to the travel-friendly mode. Alternatively, you can switch to it manually through a new option in the in-call menu (three-dots button).

Upon launching On-the-Go, Google Meet will disable your camera in the call and stop streaming video from other participants. You’ll also be greeted with a new layout with only a handful of large, easily-pressed buttons for Mute, Audio (to switch between Bluetooth, speaker, etc.), and Raise (your hand).

When you’re stationary once more, you can tap “Turn off On-the-Go” to switch back to the standard Google Meet experience and see other participants.

Do you take video calls while away from your desk? If so, does On-the-Go look like a good fit for your use? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

