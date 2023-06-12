Mint Mobile is offering all plans for $15/month for a limited time

Now under T-Mobile’s roof, Mint Mobile is doubling down on its already cheap prices with a temporary offer that cuts all plans to $15 per month.

For a limited time, Mint Mobile will offer all of its plans for $15 per month. That’s the existing price of the carrier’s cheapest 5GB plan, but will apply to plans that offer 15GB, 20GB, or even unlimited data. Previous pricing was as follows:

5GB: $15/month

15GB: $20/month – Now $15

20GB: $25/month – Now $15

Unlimited: $30/month – Now $15

This temporary deal rests on users signing up for three months of service, for a total cost of $45. After that three months is up, you’ll go back to paying the usual cost. And, really, that’s not even a catch, it’s just a good introductory offer. This applies both for new and returning customers, too.

Notably, this also comes while Mint is offering discounts on some Pixel and Samsung devices, including the Pixel 7a.

You can sign up for Mint Mobile with this new deal today.

Unlimited for $15/mo…going once…actually it’s probably going to a lot of people. https://t.co/fVQJSfEcXg pic.twitter.com/nOoAio2bga — Mint Mobile (@Mintmobile) June 12, 2023

More on Carriers: