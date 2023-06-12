Reddit protests see some of the most useful Android subreddits ‘go dark’

Reddit is one of the most useful websites on the planet for getting information from a large group of actual people, which makes various subreddits key to the internet as a whole. Now, as the result of protests over Reddit’s upcoming API changes, some of the most useful subreddits for Android have “gone dark.”

On July 1, Reddit will impose hefty fees on developers for the use of its API. This change is quite literally killing off many third-party Reddit clients, which are dying not because the API is coming with a cost, but because that cost is being implemented with a very very small window of time to make needed changes. The price is also very high, drastically more so than other platforms.

The added fees effectively eliminate free users, while also making existing paid users a financial burden on developers. The developer of Apollo, the most popular third-party Reddit client on iOS, says the new API would cost as much as $20 million per year. The added costs have also killed off some of Android’s best Reddit clients in Reddit is Fun (RIF) and Sync.

The death of these third-party clients doesn’t just come down to preference either. In many cases, these clients are far more advanced in terms of features compared to Reddit’s official offerings, especially when it comes to community moderation which – despite being handled almost entirely by unpaid volunteers – is a key part of how the website operates.

For those reasons, Reddit communities (known as “subreddits”) have been going offline today. The full list of affected communities totals over 6,000, including many of the site’s largest subreddits. The 48-hour shutdown (or indefinite, in some cases) is meant to call on Reddit to reverse its API changes for the sake of moderation. It’s certainly an effective call, as pulling down many of these subreddits will lessen how many people are using Reddit, as well as pulling valuable information from the web, albeit only temporarily.

In the Android space, a few affected major subreddits include:

These communities are set to come back after 48 hours, but it’s certainly an impact that could be felt. For over two million, r/Android serves as a hub for news, while r/AndroidAuto and r/GooglePixel are invaluable sources for talking with a community to troubleshoot problems.

Reddit has, so far, shown absolutely no desire to reverse its API decision, with an AMA session with Reddit’s CEO on Friday only doubling down on the incoming changes and showing no remorse for the dying third-party clients.

