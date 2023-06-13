Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 updates rolling out, new Charge 5 clocks too

Besides a big health and exercise update for the Pixel Watch, Fitbit today announced updates for its existing smartwatches (Sense 2 + Versa 4) and trackers, like new clocks for Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3.

Fitbit will now let you see the Daily Readiness Score on smartwatches and trackers. This takes into account activity, recent sleep, and heart rate variability to help you determine how hard you should exercise. It was previously only available as a dedicated metrics tile.

Google is adding support for more global characters and right-to-left text in phone notifications on the Sense 2, Versa 4, Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3: “Get texts in Hindi, read caller ID in Arabic, view calendar events in Vietnamese and more.”

Meanwhile, updates exclusive to the Sense 2 and Versa 4 include the ability to change clock faces and manage menstrual health with a new tile on the watch.

Lastly, the Fitbit Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3 will let you access the full list of exercise modes directly on your device as well as some new clock faces following two additions earlier this year:

