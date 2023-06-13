 Skip to main content

Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 updates rolling out, new Charge 5 clocks too

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 13 2023 - 10:10 am PT
1 Comment
fitbit charge 5 ecg app heart

Besides a big health and exercise update for the Pixel Watch, Fitbit today announced updates for its existing smartwatches (Sense 2 + Versa 4) and trackers, like new clocks for Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3.

Fitbit will now let you see the Daily Readiness Score on smartwatches and trackers. This takes into account activity, recent sleep, and heart rate variability to help you determine how hard you should exercise. It was previously only available as a dedicated metrics tile.

Google is adding support for more global characters and right-to-left text in phone notifications on the Sense 2, Versa 4, Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3: “Get texts in Hindi, read caller ID in Arabic, view calendar events in Vietnamese and more.”

Meanwhile, updates exclusive to the Sense 2 and Versa 4 include the ability to change clock faces and manage menstrual health with a new tile on the watch.

Lastly, the Fitbit Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3 will let you access the full list of exercise modes directly on your device as well as some new clock faces following two additions earlier this year:

  • Fitbit Charge 5 new clocks
  • Fitbit Charge 5 new clocks
  • Fitbit Charge 5 new clocks

More on Fitbit:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit
Fitbit Sense 2

Fitbit Sense 2
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitbit Charge 5

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com