Oppo Find N3 foldable tipped to bring back wireless charging, ‘top-notch’ cameras

For its third-generation book-style foldable, the Find N3, Oppo is apparently set to right a wrong with wireless charging and also improve the camera experience.

In a post on Weibo this week, Wisdom Pikachu offers up a couple of details about the upcoming Oppo Find N3. That starts with mention that the Oppo Find N3 will bring back wireless charging. The original Find N offered Qi support, but it was removed from last year’s otherwise-excellent Find N2. While that loss was felt, it was somewhat understandable given the Find N had inconsistent charging with Qi.

Alongside that, the Oppo Find N3 is also said to have “top-notch” cameras that are supposedly better than other foldables, specifically with the primarily and secondary (presumably telephoto) lenses. It also sounds like the cameras may be inspired by the Find X6, or perhaps the design – the post isn’t particularly clear on this, possibly due to translation.

The Oppo Find N series so far has been among the best foldables on the market, though they’ve been limited to China.

That finally changed with this year’s Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is sold internationally and received high praise by many, including in our review.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a smartphone that gets a lot right, and it’s impressive for a first attempt at this form factor. It also manages to genuinely change the game by leapfrogging the competition. Where Samsung has been iterating on the same design for four generations, Oppo came in and solved the biggest problems in one fell swoop, and better than anyone else who has tried.

