 Skip to main content

Previous Pixel Fold models weren’t ‘good enough,’ Google says

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 29 2023 - 2:11 pm PT
0 Comments
google pixel fold open

The Google Pixel Fold finally debuted earlier this month and is set to go on sale in a matter of weeks. But, as we’ve known for a while, it wasn’t the only Pixel Fold iteration on the books, and now Google’s own Ivy Ross is shedding some light on the matter.

In the latest episode of the Made by Google podcast, “Pixel Perfect,” Google’s Ivy Ross, Isabelle Olsson, and Claude Zellweger commented on the design philosophy of the latest Pixel products. Included in that was an interesting tidbit (found around the 17-minute mark) about the Pixel Fold from Ivy Ross. Apparently, Google held off releasing its first foldable because the design just wasn’t “good enough” and because the team wanted to release a product that was “better than what was out there already.”

I’m really proud of the team because there was another foldable model that we had created that we had the discipline to say, “nope, it’s not good enough yet,” and really wait until we felt we could do something that was good enough or better than what was out there already. So it’s really a testimony to the fact that we’re able to do that and recognize when something isn’t good enough.

Ross’ comments don’t really tell us anything particularly new. As we’ve extensively reported, there were actually two other iterations of the Pixel Fold before the one we have today. “Pipit” was in the works around the same time as Android 12L, with Google’s big-screen focus making for a perfect time for the foldable’s release. Animations showed a foldable with proportions similar to the final product, and the original Tensor processor too. In the end, though, “Pipit” didn’t cross the finish line and was replaced by the Pixel Fold we know today, “Felix.”

Before that model, there was “Passport,” which we had exclusively reported on back in 2020. That device was never all that fleshed out, at least from what we could see, which might be part of the reason Ross left out that there were more iterations.

In any case, the Pixel Fold we now know looks promising, and despite the delays, is still a foldable that has a chance to help influence the market. With the Fold being sold in the United States, it’s the only book-style foldable being sold in that market alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, which has been reasonably stagnant for a couple of generations now.

More on Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.