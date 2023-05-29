Previous Pixel Fold models weren’t ‘good enough,’ Google says

The Google Pixel Fold finally debuted earlier this month and is set to go on sale in a matter of weeks. But, as we’ve known for a while, it wasn’t the only Pixel Fold iteration on the books, and now Google’s own Ivy Ross is shedding some light on the matter.

In the latest episode of the Made by Google podcast, “Pixel Perfect,” Google’s Ivy Ross, Isabelle Olsson, and Claude Zellweger commented on the design philosophy of the latest Pixel products. Included in that was an interesting tidbit (found around the 17-minute mark) about the Pixel Fold from Ivy Ross. Apparently, Google held off releasing its first foldable because the design just wasn’t “good enough” and because the team wanted to release a product that was “better than what was out there already.”

I’m really proud of the team because there was another foldable model that we had created that we had the discipline to say, “nope, it’s not good enough yet,” and really wait until we felt we could do something that was good enough or better than what was out there already. So it’s really a testimony to the fact that we’re able to do that and recognize when something isn’t good enough.

Ross’ comments don’t really tell us anything particularly new. As we’ve extensively reported, there were actually two other iterations of the Pixel Fold before the one we have today. “Pipit” was in the works around the same time as Android 12L, with Google’s big-screen focus making for a perfect time for the foldable’s release. Animations showed a foldable with proportions similar to the final product, and the original Tensor processor too. In the end, though, “Pipit” didn’t cross the finish line and was replaced by the Pixel Fold we know today, “Felix.”

Before that model, there was “Passport,” which we had exclusively reported on back in 2020. That device was never all that fleshed out, at least from what we could see, which might be part of the reason Ross left out that there were more iterations.

In any case, the Pixel Fold we now know looks promising, and despite the delays, is still a foldable that has a chance to help influence the market. With the Fold being sold in the United States, it’s the only book-style foldable being sold in that market alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, which has been reasonably stagnant for a couple of generations now.

More on Pixel: