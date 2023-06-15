 Skip to main content

Samsung’s 2018 Galaxy Watch just got an update, two years after support ended

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 15 2023 - 7:54 am PT
Samsung just unexpectedly released a new update for its very first Galaxy Watch, the one released in 2018, two full years after support was technically supposed to end.

As spotted by SammyFans, a new update is rolling out to the 2018 Galaxy Watch with the build number R810XXU1GWE2. The update is still based on Tizen, of course, and is the first update Samsung has provided the aging smartwatch since August 2022.

A changelog for this update on Samsung’s website briefly explains what’s new.

Stability and reliability – Sensor behavior has been improved.

The update apparently weighs in at just over 34MB and started rolling out first in Switzerland, but should be available more widely with time.

In 2021 when Samsung switched from Tizen to Wear OS, the company committed to software support for that older platform for at least three years from the point of release. So, technically, the 2018 Galaxy Watch series has been out of support for over two years now. That’s why this update comes as a surprise, but it’s certainly nice to see Samsung extending support for a wearable that was beloved by many, and still technically works today. It’s certainly a pattern we hope to see other brands follow.

More on Samsung:

