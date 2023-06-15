WhatsApp for Android preparing support for using multiple accounts on one device

WhatsApp has lately been addressing some of the biggest complaints about the super-popular messaging service, such as the recent ability to run your account on multiple phones. Now, WhatsApp seems to be preparing support for using multiple accounts on a single smartphone.

In one of the latest WhatsApp beta updates, specifically the Business version 2.23.13.5, WABetaInfo spotted that there’s development being made on a multi-account feature for the app.

WhatsApp has historically been a bit tight about accounts, with accounts being limited to one device for years as mentioned. To run multiple accounts on a single device, many have turned to app cloning options, which some Android OEMs such as OnePlus have baked directly into their phones.

With WhatsApp officially bringing support for multiple accounts, users are about to switch from one account to another without leaving the app. Of course, this was spotted in the business version of WhatsApp, but WABetaInfo says that there is evidence this would also work in the standard WhatsApp Messenger app.

It’s not clear when this might make its debut, either for business or for personal use, but it’s certainly an exciting development.

