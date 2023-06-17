 Skip to main content

Pixel Camera Services 1.1 adds Night Sight auto/manual focus and zoom support

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 17 2023 - 4:45 am PT
Pixel Camera Services lets third-party apps take advantage of Night Sight and the 1.1 update adds autofocus, manual focus, and zoom capabilities.

This system component was introduced in March of 2022 to let apps, like Snapchat, use Night Sight on the Pixel 6+. Snap was mentioned during the I/O 2023 session on “Building high quality Android camera experiences.”

Google has been rolling out version 1.1 of Pixel Camera Services over the past few weeks, but only recently updated the changelog on the Play Store: “Version 1.1 brings new available features for 3rd party apps”:

  • Autofocus, manual focus and zoom in the NightSight extension
  • Support for Android 14
  • Bug fixes and performance improvements

Meanwhile, Google Camera 8.9 with Palm Timer on Pixel 6+ and Macro Focus Video for the 7 Pro has widely rolled out following the Tuesday announcement. For the latter feature, sliding down for settings reveals a new “Macro Focus” section with off, Auto, and on controls. There’s no setting for disabling the Palm Timer.

More on Pixel Camera:

