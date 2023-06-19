 Skip to main content

Zoom is officially coming to Google TV, but only on Sony sets

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 19 2023 - 7:20 am PT
sony google tv 2021 bravia xr

Zoom, the video conferencing app that exploded in popularity during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, is finally getting an official release on Google TV and Android TV, but it won’t be available to everyone.

Announced today, an official Zoom app will be released on Google TV in “early Summer.” That means it could launch as soon as next week, but is more likely to arrive in a few weeks. Regardless of when it launches, the “Zoom for TV” app will allow users to participate in video calls and conferences from their TV without the hassle of sideloading that some have used in the past.

“Zoom for TV” will be available through the Google Play Store for Google TV, but it won’t be available to all devices. For the time being, Zoom’s Android TV OS debut will be exclusive to Sony Bravia TV sets.

This exclusivity deal is being made in part for Sony’s Bravia Cam accessory that launched with its 2022 lineup. The $200 accessory is available through retailers such as Best Buy. The app will also only be available on “select” Bravia TVs, which refers to those compatible with the Bravia Cam accessory.

Sony explains in a press release:

With Zoom on BRAVIA TVs, you can now easily communicate through the big screen with the BRAVIA CAM. This includes video communication, screen sharing, and collaboration tools that can be accessed in three simple steps: attach the BRAVIA CAM to your TV, install the Zoom application and launch with the TV’s remote.

It remains to be seen when, or even if, Zoom will make its way to other Google TV or Android TV devices. Zoom also notably will support Apple’s tvOS 17 which has a feature that allows users to connect an iPhone to act as a wireless webcam for their TV.

More on Google TV:

Comments

