OnePlus V Fold leak shows off a wide-screen foldable with a huge camera [Gallery]

The first OnePlus foldable, rumored to be called the “OnePlus V Fold,” is on its way, and today a set of renders offers a first look at the design of the device.

@OnLeaks with SmartPrix today published a batch of renders based on a “prototype” unit of the OnePlus V Fold, offering our first likely accurate look at the upcoming foldable’s design.

And diving right into it, the OnePlus V Fold looks to be a fairly large foldable, with a wide outer display and a tall stature. There are, unfortunately, no dimensions to accompany the images, but the device looks fairly large, especially with Oppo’s compact Find N2 in mind.

OnePlus’ foldable has a large circular camera bump on its back, which appears to house three camera sensors, but pushes its LED flash oddly over to the far corner of the device, which is not something often seen in smartphones. In that camera layout is a periscope lens for long-range telephoto shots, which is something we don’t see super often. The back of the device also has a faux leather back, which should be a nice change of pace from the glass backs that dominate the foldable field.

We don’t get a very good look at the hinge here, but it does seem OnePlus’ device is opting for a design not dissimilar from Oppo, which would point to a gap-less folded position and, likely, a fairly minimal crease in the display. The inner display also looks quite large and has slim bezels, though with a hole-punch for the selfie camera in the top left corner.

Also around the device’s metal frame is the alert slider, an iconic feature of OnePlus devices, and a slim power button that presumably holds a fingerprint sensor.

It’s hard to judge the OnePlus V Fold’s design just off of these renders, but it does seem to be taking its own unique route to a book-style foldable, and one that’s promising. Rumor has it the foldable won’t be lacking on specs, either, with support for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an 8-inch inner display, 50MP primary camera, and a sizable battery too.

OnePlus has confirmed previously that it will launch its first foldable in Q3, with reports pinpointing an August launch.

More on OnePlus: