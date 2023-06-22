Razer is taking on dbrand with new skins for Kishi controller, laptops, more

Razer is bringing a little more flare to its existing products with a new lineup of vinyl skins, available for devices like the Kishi controller, Razer Blade laptops, and even separate entities like Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Vinyl skins have been around long enough to have developed a cult following. Generally, that market has been dominated by dbrand, and for good reason. Developing a high-quality and durable cover for devices with complex architecture takes effort. That effort doesn’t always come cheap, either.

Looking to get some skin in the game, Razer has set out to offer some unique vinyl options for its devices. Razer Skins are made from durable 3M “vinyl materials” that offer easy application and removal when necessary.

To start, it looks like Razer is offering solutions for a pretty serious lineup of devices:

Razer Blade 14

MacBook Pro

Steam Deck

Sbox Series X

Sbox Series S

PlayStation 5 (Digital + Disc)

Razer Edge

Razer Kishi

The real selling point here is the Kishi V2 and Edge options, as Razer is in a good position to offer a well-fitting option for its own devices. With that, most of the Razer Skin designs follow the design language of the company, with vibrant greens and deep blacks that look genuinely good. Razer Skins also come in carbon fiber and geometric colorways.

Something to note is that Razer Skins come in at a rather competitive price, with the Kishi and Edge skins hitting $20 and console skins starting at $35. At that price, Razer’s offerings might be worth a shot, considering the base material is well-established as reliable.

Comparatively, dbrand – which has a broad reputation for quality – sells Steam Deck and various vinyl options for around the same price as Razer does. With that in mind, it’ll come down to how good Razer Skins turn out to be in real-world testing. On paper, Razer Skins look like something to look forward to for Razer fans and gamers alike.