Razer Edge gaming handheld launches today; $399 for Wi-Fi model, $599 for Verizon 5G

Following its announcement last year, the Razer Edge gaming handheld is officially available starting today.

The Razer Edge is the first Android-powered gaming handheld built on top of Qualcomm’s special Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chipset. And the device itself is quite intriguing. The core of the package is a 6.8-inch Android tablet that slots into a specially designed “Kishi V2 Pro” controller. The display is AMOLED and hits 144Hz, while there’s 128GB of storage under the hood, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It’s plenty of power for playing Android games, and thanks to support for Wi-Fi 6E, cloud gaming services are also a solid choice.

As of today, the Razer Edge is launching in both its Wi-Fi only and 5G variants, the latter throwing in support for an eSIM.

That special version of the gaming handheld is available exclusively through Verizon, and supports the carrier’s super-fast mmWave networks alongside typical 5G and LTE networks. This upgraded version tacks on $200 to the Edge’s usually $399 price tag, making for a $599 overall package. Verizon does, though, offer the device at just $10/month for 36 months. or as low as $5/month with special offers.

As for the Wi-Fi only model, it will be available through Razer’s website and retail stores exclusively. You won’t find it for sale through Amazon, Best Buy, or other retailers, at least for the time being. However, Razer is only offering the Edge on pre-order for now, without a shipping date mentioned.

