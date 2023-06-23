Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 from $229, Google Nest Cam Outdoor $130 each, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the second-best prices of the year on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 wearables. Dropping in price ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, today’s discounts start at $229 and are joined by a chance to save $100 on a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor. Then go check out these Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers from $79. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Watch 5 styles on sale ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Now that we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6, it’s making discounts on any of the brand’s previous-generation wearables a bit more enticing for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Amazon is ushering in some savings of that very variety today, dropping the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm GPS smartwatch to $259. Down from $310, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at $51 off. It comes within $10 of the all-time low from back at the beginning of May, and is the best we’ve seen in that month and a half. Also on sale, the 40mm GPS smartwatch rests at $229, down from $280 and also landing at the second-best price of the year.

Samsung’s most recent Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors to complement all of its latest smartphones. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a more durable sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot to ensure it’s spending less time charging and more time on your wrist. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Save $100 on a pair of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $260. Normally fetching $180 each, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and matches the second-best price of the year. This comes within $20 of the 2023 low set back in February and is the lowest we’ve seen since the start of the year.

Featuring a weather-resistant build, Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. And with two of them, you’ll be able to keep tabs on both the front and back yards, or any other space for that matter. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers start from $79

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances of the year to save on the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Still delivering the brand’s flagship listening experience, today’s offer lands as the best discount of the year. The HYPERBOOM drops down to $360 shipped from its usual $450 going rate. Today’s discount amounts to $90 in savings and is now $40 below our previous mention from last summer. It’s a new 2023 low in the process, too. As the flagship offering in the Ultimate Ears speaker arsenal, HYPERBOOM fittingly lives up to its name with quite the capable internal audio array that’s backed by an adaptive equalizer to adjust music tuning to your surroundings. There’s also 24-hour battery life, which pairs with an IPX4 water-resistant build, as well as your choice of Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

We deemed it summer’s best speaker in our hands-on review earlier this year, and now you can score the best price of 2023 on the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3. Courtesy of an Amazon price cut, you can bring home the brand’s latest portable offering for less than ever before this year. The WONDERBOOM 3 now sells from $79 across all four styles. That’s down from the usual $100 going rate in order to deliver $21 in savings. It’s $1 under our previous mention and the first discount in over a month, too.

Just-released OnePlus Nord N30 5G now $93 off

OnePlus is now offering the first chance to save on its all-new Nord N30 5G. The smartphone just launched earlier this month at $300, and now you can bundle the handset with a pair of Nord Buds 2 and a Bumper Case for $282. You’ll have to add the cover to your cart, too, but the earbuds will just automatically show up. Taking $18 off the list price of the smartphone itself, you’re getting an extra $75 of value thrown in, too. That saves you $93 overall and delivers the best value yet to bring home the new budget-friendly handset.

The latest OnePlus smartphone arrives with a more affordable twist than your usual flagship. It arrives centered around a Snapdragon 695 chip that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB internal SSD. The screen relies on a 6.72-inch 1080p+ LCD panel that’s clocked at 120Hz, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Around back, you’ll find a dual camera setup, with a main 108MP sensor that pairs with a dual-sensor 2MP array for depth capture and macro shots. Showing off its more affordable focus, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Learn all about the new OnePlus Nord N30 over in our launch coverage.

