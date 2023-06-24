Google Pixel 8 will reportedly support display output over USB-C

The Google Pixel 8 series will reportedly add a new trick not found on past Pixel phones – display output over USB-C.

According to Android Authority, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will both support DisplayPort over USB-C. That’s a feature Google has skipped out on the rest of its Pixel series thus far, and has some exciting implications too.

USB-C as a standard has had the ability to support video output since day one, but it’s up to the device maker on whether or not a specific smartphone, tablet, or laptop supports the functionality. Many Android devices, such as those sold by Samsung, have supported the option, but Google has intentionally left it out so far.

Google’s new choice to support DisplayPort on the Pixel 8 series means the company may be looking at some added functionality as, right now, there’s nothing to use this feature on existing Pixels. The obvious thing to point towards here is a desktop mode similar to Samsung’s DeX, which Google has been working on within Android for a while now.

Previous builds of Android 13, as our Kyle Bradshaw detailed, included work on a desktop mode, and there have been further improvements behind the scenes in Android 14.

Notably, too, Google added support for DisplayPort Alt Mode, which the Pixel 8 would be using, in Android 14 as spotted by Mishaal Rahman.

