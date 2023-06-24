 Skip to main content

Google Pixel 8 will reportedly support display output over USB-C

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 24 2023 - 11:40 am PT
0 Comments
google pixel 7

The Google Pixel 8 series will reportedly add a new trick not found on past Pixel phones – display output over USB-C.

According to Android Authority, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will both support DisplayPort over USB-C. That’s a feature Google has skipped out on the rest of its Pixel series thus far, and has some exciting implications too.

USB-C as a standard has had the ability to support video output since day one, but it’s up to the device maker on whether or not a specific smartphone, tablet, or laptop supports the functionality. Many Android devices, such as those sold by Samsung, have supported the option, but Google has intentionally left it out so far.

Google’s new choice to support DisplayPort on the Pixel 8 series means the company may be looking at some added functionality as, right now, there’s nothing to use this feature on existing Pixels. The obvious thing to point towards here is a desktop mode similar to Samsung’s DeX, which Google has been working on within Android for a while now.

Previous builds of Android 13, as our Kyle Bradshaw detailed, included work on a desktop mode, and there have been further improvements behind the scenes in Android 14.

Notably, too, Google added support for DisplayPort Alt Mode, which the Pixel 8 would be using, in Android 14 as spotted by Mishaal Rahman.

More on Pixel 8:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.