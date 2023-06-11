Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 probably won’t outpower other Android phones – that’s fine

Google is preparing for the next round of its Tensor chipset, with some leaks pointing to big changes but also performance on Tensor G3 that won’t really put the Pixel 8 series outshining other Android phones. But really, does it even need to?
Tensor G3 just needs to be better, not a powerhouse
Google’s upcoming Tensor G3 will debut in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and as the third generation of the company’s flagship smartphone chip, there are expectations for it to bring some improvements.
A leak last weekend offered a deep dive into what Tensor G3 will bring on a technical level. New, much more modern cores, could be set to bring better efficiency and a performance boost over Tensor G2. There are also further improvements for AI, video encoding, and more. Really, things are shaping up nicely.
But in the days that followed, leaked benchmarks had some questioning if the new chip would actually be any good. When compared, this alleged Tensor G3 – keep in mind that benchmarks are easily faked – fell well short of Qualcomm’s current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, offering up performance that was in the same ballpark as last year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
Is that bad? For spec heads, probably. But for the average user, not really! Tensor has never really been about performance and always lagged just a bit behind other flagship Android chipsets. Yet, general performance has never really suffered. Modern Pixel phones, for the most part, perform quite well.
And Google has really made this clear. Back in 2021 with the original Tensor chip, Google straightforwardly said that raw performance wasn’t its primary goal with these chips – the company is “perfectly comfortable” not winning on benchmarks.
To me, Tensor G3 just doesn’t need to focus on performance. With other boosts such as UFS 4.0 storage and a new GPU, the difference will likely feel negligible anyway. The real focus, again, just needs to be on efficiency. I’m tired of the erratic battery life, the overheating, and the other quirks that Tensor has become infamous for. The new cores and the modest design really signal that Google is trying to improve, and with other improvements on Samsung’s end, I really hope this is finally the year we get meaningful leaps.
This Week’s Top Stories
Android 14 Beta 3 is here
Google released the third beta update to Android 14 this week, with some significant changes, including new lockscreen clocks and more. Here’s all of our coverage:
- Here’s everything new in Android 14 Beta 3 [Gallery]
- Android 14 Beta 3 adds more color to themed icons, for better or worse
- Android 14 Beta 3 adds a new charging indicator
- Android 14 Beta 3’s new lockscreen shortcuts require a long-press
- How to install the Android 14 Beta on Google Pixel
Samsung phones already have iOS 17’s new StandBy feature
This week was Apple’s WWDC, and that brought the first official release of iOS 17. One of the standout features is “StandBy,” which effectively turns iPhones into a widget-based smart display. But did you know Samsung phones already do that? Our Andrew Romero explains:
More Top Stories
- Google releases Android TV 14 Beta, ditches Android 13
- Everything new in Google TV on Android 14 [Gallery]
- Review: Samsung’s Galaxy A54 is a great advertisement for the Pixel 7a
- Nest Cam update heavily degrades video quality with washed out colors
- iMessage group chats with Android users are better, but also worse in iOS 17
- Amazon Luna will drop Windows and Mac apps as it ‘doubles down’ on web app
- Android Auto updates causing failure to connect, random disconnects for some
- YouTube TV rolling out fixes for audio sync, Apple TV crashes, teases better video quality
- YouTube Music redesign adds a carousel to Now Playing
- Source: YouTube Music planning more apps, including for Apple TV and Garmin
- Google Photos for Android getting settings redesign
- Create and manage your Google Passkeys, here’s how
- June’s Android 13 QPR3 update with the next Pixel Feature Drop is late
