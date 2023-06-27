Google Pixel Fold will be the first foldable with repair parts and guides through iFixit

One of the biggest downsides of foldable smartphones right now is durability and, more so, repairability. Google is breaking new ground with the Pixel Fold, though, with repair parts that will be available through iFixit.

Since 2022, Google has worked with iFixit to offer official repair parts and guides for virtually all of the company’s Pixel releases. This allows easier DIY repairs for things such as the battery, screen, and charging port.

Speaking to 9to5Google, a Google spokesperson confirmed that this will continue for the Pixel Fold.

This is notable, as it will be the first foldable to date with support for DIY repair options. Samsung has offered repairs in stores and through mail-in services for its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices, but no DIY options due to the fragility of the display and the complexity of the foldable design.

Google will also offer in-store and mail-in repair options for the Pixel Fold.

We offer mail-in and walk-in repair services for Pixel Fold outside warranty period (out of warranty repair). We are also planning parts, repair guides and tools available via iFixit. For Pixel Fold specifically, we are offering Extended Warranty (Preferred Care), which will give customer coverage against accidental damages and mechanical breakdowns after the warranty period ends. The customer can buy either a month plan or a one time payment. With this service, the customer can get their Fold repaired – or if needed, replaced – with a deductible.

Google further explained that its iFixit partnership for the Pixel Fold will include “genuine spare parts” for the device, including parts to repair the “batteries, screens, [and] charging assemblies.” Needed adhesives will also be included, as will step-by-step guides.

We also confirmed with Google that this includes the inner, folding display, which is certainly good news given the state of at least one early unit.

It’s certainly an impressive move on Google’s part, but we’ll be curious to see how this pans out in actual use, given how difficult it can be to repair a foldable display.

