Pixel Tablet looks like it will get ‘Pen’ and ‘Keyboard’ accessories after all

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 22 2023 - 9:01 am PT
Google Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet launched this week to mixed reception, in part because Google’s tablet lacks any first-party productivity accessories. But new evidence suggests that Google is working to launch “Pen” and “Keyboard” accessories for the Pixel Tablet.

As our Abner Li explains in his review, the Pixel Tablet is “fundamentally a good Android tablet,” but one that’s focused on different ideas than the rest of the pack. Instead of competing with the iPad and Samsung tablets, Google focused on a well-executed Nest Hub-like add-on which works remarkably well, all things considered. But that focus means that users are left without any well-integrated ways to get things done with their tablet, as there’s no keyboard that can really feel “native” with the device.

But it seems Google may end up offering those accessories at a later date.

Evidence highlighted by Android Authority and also confirmed by our own Dylan Roussel reveals that Google is working on keyboard and pen accessories for the Pixel Tablet. These accessories are referred to as simply “Keyboard for Pixel Tablet” and “Pen for Pixel Tablet,” and there are unfortunately no further details available.

Adding to this, Dylan also found strings regarding updating the stylus.

<string name=”stylus_system_update_notification_text”>To make the most of your stylus, install the latest Android update</string>

<string name=”stylus_system_update_notification_title”>Install Android update</string>

While I still believe Google is probably making the right move by not offering these accessories right off the bat, it does, frankly, make sense to make them available. The Pixel Tablet already supports USI 2.0 styluses, and the pins used for the tablet’s dock are just begging for a magnetic keyboard.

Google Pixel Tablet

It’s unclear at this point when these accessories may come to light, or how much they could cost. Would they sway you to buy a Pixel Tablet, though?

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

More on Pixel Tablet:

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet

