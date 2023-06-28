 Skip to main content

Google Home app currently can’t trigger routines on other devices

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 28 2023 - 9:57 am PT
0 Comments

The Google Home app is currently experiencing what seems to be a bug that removes the ability to trigger routines on other devices.

For years now, the Google Home app has supported creating and using routines on your phone. You can run the routine directly through Assistant on your phone or tablet, or you can remotely trigger that routine on another device such as a Nest Hub or Nest Mini speaker. The useful ability to remotely trigger Google Home routines on other devices comes in handy from time to time, even though it’s a bit of a niche use case.

But, currently, this functionality appears to be broken.

Over the past few days, there have been a few reports of the ability to remotely trigger routines having disappeared, as we’re seeing the same behavior on our end. Previously, users could select to run a routine on a speaker or smart display in their home instead of their phone, but the options to do so have just vanished.

This isn’t the first time this functionality has acted up. Back in 2020, the functionality disappeared widely for a brief time before returning in a later update. It’s entirely possible that the same is true now, but we can’t be sure. Google may have just removed the feature entirely.

Are you seeing the option to trigger routines remotely through the Home app? Let us know in the comments below.

