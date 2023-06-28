YouTube Music now automatically adds songs to your last playlist

Besides the web player taking after the main video site, YouTube Music now automatically adds songs to the last used playlist.

If you’ve just added something to a new or existing playlist, all subsequent saves will go to the same place. A snackbar appears to confirm where it was added, while you get a “Change” button at the right. The same flow has been live in the main YouTube app for quite sometime now.

The memory for this behavior seems to apply to your current listening session. We’re seeing it on the Android and iOS apps today.

Meanwhile, this behavior should also be found on music.youtube.com, though you get a new toggle to control under Settings > General: “Remember most recently used playlist — Automatically save content to the most recently used playlist.” However, we haven’t been able to get it working.

No such preference currently exists on the Android app, and is the minimum for this capability. The logic behind this capability is sound especially if you’ve just created a new playlist, but not everyone has the same behavior.

