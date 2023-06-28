 Skip to main content

YouTube Music now automatically adds songs to your last playlist

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 28 2023 - 8:40 am PT
1 Comment

Besides the web player taking after the main video site, YouTube Music now automatically adds songs to the last used playlist.

If you’ve just added something to a new or existing playlist, all subsequent saves will go to the same place. A snackbar appears to confirm where it was added, while you get a “Change” button at the right. The same flow has been live in the main YouTube app for quite sometime now.

The memory for this behavior seems to apply to your current listening session. We’re seeing it on the Android and iOS apps today.

Meanwhile, this behavior should also be found on music.youtube.com, though you get a new toggle to control under Settings > General: “Remember most recently used playlist — Automatically save content to the most recently used playlist.” However, we haven’t been able to get it working.

No such preference currently exists on the Android app, and is the minimum for this capability. The logic behind this capability is sound especially if you’ve just created a new playlist, but not everyone has the same behavior.

More on YouTube Music:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com