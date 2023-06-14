YouTube Music tests a bigger Listen again section

The “Listen again” carousel is how I primarily interact with YouTube Music, and Google is testing a larger, more dense version.

At the moment, Listen again is a 10×2 carousel that shows you six songs, albums, playlists, and artists per screen. A new design that at least one user is seeing adopts a 3×3 grid of cover art with more rounded corners.

The name of the work is in the bottom-left corner/edge instead of appearing underneath. If you’re listening to a track, it will be highlighted in white with a now playing indicator in the bottom-right corner as well.

Current vs. new (Credit: u/astro-gazing)

An extra row is appreciated, while you still have “More” to get the full feed in the top-left corner. This change is nice for reducing YouTube Music’s heavy reliance on carousels, but the shift from 20 to nine items in Listen again is somewhat unfortunate.

This YouTube Music change is not widely rolled out, with Listen again last updated in 2022. Google revisiting a key component is interesting. It comes as the app experiments with a permanent mini-player (as seen above), while live lyrics are still not yet widely rolled out.

