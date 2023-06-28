YouTube Premium now lets you earn badges

For some reason, YouTube now lets Premium subscribers earn badges that are based on usage. There does not appear to be any benefits to collecting them.

I first noticed this addition when a card in the Home feed congratulated me: “Congrats on your new badge!”

This opened a fullscreen page (with a chromatic background) detailing the award. All the badges are animated and generally amusing. You can see all your badges on the Your Premium benefits page, which is also accessible from the account menu on mobile, with a new carousel.

YouTube says you can “Earn badges for reaching milestones and enjoying your favorite Premium features.” These include:

Team Premium

Trailblazer : “…you joined Premium within its first 2 years of launching.”

: “…you joined Premium within its first 2 years of launching.” Enthusiast

10 million club : “Congrats on starting the trend and being one of the first 10 million members!”

: “Congrats on starting the trend and being one of the first 10 million members!” Backup planner

Worry-free watcher

Constant connector

Gold listener:

Platinum listener

Multi-platinum listener: 100 listening hours in YouTube Music

Spot saver

Continuity champ

Pickup pro

Task juggler

Optimizer

Efficiency expert: 30 hours of picture-in-picture

Backstage pass

VIP list

All access

This is actually a good way to educate people on what features YouTube Premium offers. That being said, there should really be a bigger incentive system than just badges. YouTube Premium recently started rewarding subscribers with perks like three months of PC Game Pass, Discord Nitro, 90 days of Walmart+, and four months of Calm Premium. Tying the badge system to that could be interesting.

More on YouTube: