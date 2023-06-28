 Skip to main content

YouTube Premium now lets you earn badges

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 28 2023 - 11:21 pm PT
0 Comments
Youtube 1080p premium

For some reason, YouTube now lets Premium subscribers earn badges that are based on usage. There does not appear to be any benefits to collecting them. 

I first noticed this addition when a card in the Home feed congratulated me: “Congrats on your new badge!”

This opened a fullscreen page (with a chromatic background) detailing the award. All the badges are animated and generally amusing. You can see all your badges on the Your Premium benefits page, which is also accessible from the account menu on mobile,  with a new carousel.

YouTube says you can “Earn badges for reaching milestones and enjoying your favorite Premium features.” These include:

  • Team Premium 
  • Trailblazer: “…you joined Premium within its first 2 years of launching.” 
  • Enthusiast
  • 10 million club: “Congrats on starting the trend and being one of the first 10 million members!”
  • Backup planner
  • Worry-free watcher
  • Constant connector
  • Gold listener:
  • Platinum listener
  • Multi-platinum listener: 100 listening hours in YouTube Music 
  • Spot saver
  • Continuity champ
  • Pickup pro
  • Task juggler
  • Optimizer
  • Efficiency expert: 30 hours of picture-in-picture
  • Backstage pass
  • VIP list
  • All access 
YouTube Premium badges
YouTube Premium badges
YouTube Premium badges

This is actually a good way to educate people on what features YouTube Premium offers. That being said, there should really be a bigger incentive system than just badges. YouTube Premium recently started rewarding subscribers with perks like three months of PC Game Pass, Discord Nitro, 90 days of Walmart+, and four months of Calm Premium. Tying the badge system to that could be interesting. 

More on YouTube:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…
YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com