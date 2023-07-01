Galaxy Watch 6 model numbers surface ahead of launch

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series is likely coming at the end of this month, and now the devices have appeared early with their model numbers on full display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic just passed through Google Play certification, as our Dylan Roussel spotted. While this doesn’t tell us a whole lot about these devices, it does confirm a couple of key details.

That starts with the actual names, which are listed as “Galaxy Watch6” and “Galaxy Watch6 Classic.”

There’s no surprise there, but it’s nice to have this effectively-official confirmation.

Further, we get a peak at model numbers for the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which follow on the pattern of previous models. Where Galaxy Watch 5 carried the model number SM-R905, the Galaxy Watch 6 series model numbers are as follows:

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) – SM-R930

Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) – SM-R940

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) – SM-R950

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) – SM-R960

While this listing doesn’t confirm the mentioned sizes – those surfaced in past leaks – the codenames “fresh6bl” and “fresh6bs” (for Watch 6) confirm these refer to large and small sizes. There’s no listing yet for LTE models, which often just add 5 to the existing number. More Galaxy Watch 6 models will likely be certified in the weeks to come as the launch approaches.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

