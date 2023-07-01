 Skip to main content

Galaxy Watch 6 model numbers surface ahead of launch

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 1 2023 - 8:45 am PT
0 Comments

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series is likely coming at the end of this month, and now the devices have appeared early with their model numbers on full display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic just passed through Google Play certification, as our Dylan Roussel spotted. While this doesn’t tell us a whole lot about these devices, it does confirm a couple of key details.

That starts with the actual names, which are listed as “Galaxy Watch6” and “Galaxy Watch6 Classic.”

There’s no surprise there, but it’s nice to have this effectively-official confirmation.

Further, we get a peak at model numbers for the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which follow on the pattern of previous models. Where Galaxy Watch 5 carried the model number SM-R905, the Galaxy Watch 6 series model numbers are as follows:

  • Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) – SM-R930
  • Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) – SM-R940
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) – SM-R950
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) – SM-R960

While this listing doesn’t confirm the mentioned sizes – those surfaced in past leaks – the codenames “fresh6bl” and “fresh6bs” (for Watch 6) confirm these refer to large and small sizes. There’s no listing yet for LTE models, which often just add 5 to the existing number. More Galaxy Watch 6 models will likely be certified in the weeks to come as the launch approaches.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

More on Galaxy Watch 6:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.